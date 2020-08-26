ZumCoin (ZUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $187.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $187.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

