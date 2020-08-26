Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 418.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a CHF 405 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 380.59.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

