AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

