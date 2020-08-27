Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.57.

XLRN stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.75. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,830,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,072,000 after purchasing an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

