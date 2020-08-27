Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $37.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 62.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after buying an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,987,000 after buying an additional 954,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after buying an additional 933,535 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,626,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.