Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $138,050.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,720 shares of company stock worth $705,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alector by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after buying an additional 1,279,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.