Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL opened at $1,644.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,521.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,384.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,652.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 121.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

