Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.19. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,572,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 111,927 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,034,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 194.8% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 659,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 435,978 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.