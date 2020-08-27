Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

DOX stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

