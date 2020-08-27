Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Coverage Initiated at National Securities

National Securities started coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. National Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.69% from the company’s current price.

ANDE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Andersons from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

ANDE stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $575.19 million, a PE ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 0.75. Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Andersons by 164.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Andersons by 84.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Andersons by 15.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

