Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

ANDE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andersons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.19 million, a PE ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

