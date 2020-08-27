Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $12.36 on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

