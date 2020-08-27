Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

ATRS opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $450.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 780.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 851,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 754,597 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

