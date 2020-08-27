Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $26.89 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $558.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.76.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 120,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $4,001,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,867 shares of company stock worth $24,058,050 in the last ninety days. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

