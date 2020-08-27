argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.11.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $233.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.16. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.49 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

