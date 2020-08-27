Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $27.90 on Monday. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

