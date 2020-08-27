Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATHX. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -1.70. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 140,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,713.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 40,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at $276,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

