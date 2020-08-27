Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on the stock.

ATQT opened at GBX 31 ($0.41) on Monday. Attraqt Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.16.

Attraqt Group Company Profile

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

