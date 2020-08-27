AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AvalonBay is poised to benefit from its high quality assets in some of the premium markets of the United States. The residential REIT is also leveraging technology, scale and organizational capabilities to drive growth. Further, it has a healthy balance sheet that poises it well to navigate through the current challenges. However, its performance in the near term is likely to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with economy and job markets being widely affected. Particularly, rental housing demand in higher cost and urban/infill markets is being adversely impacted by the work-from-home flexibility, low mortgage rates and reduced demand from corporates and students. As such, its occupancy, rent collection and pricing power are likely to keep feeling the heat. Moreover, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,508,000 after buying an additional 1,006,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

