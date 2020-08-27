Barclays Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $299.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $299.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.23.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $263.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after buying an additional 230,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.