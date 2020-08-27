Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BAMXF has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, May 1st. Warburg Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

