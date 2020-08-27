Berenberg Bank Trims Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Target Price to GBX 20

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil producer’s stock.

PMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Premier Oil to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 53.57 ($0.70).

LON:PMO opened at GBX 21.91 ($0.29) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $202.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58).

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

