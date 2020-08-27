BHP Group’s (BHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHP. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 23,754.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,181,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,919.6% during the first quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 476,592 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 452,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,772,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.