BidaskClub Downgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Hold

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AAON has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AAON will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,077,805.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $203,675.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,394 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,749. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AAON by 114.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 494.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AAON by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

