BidaskClub Downgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Strong Sell

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.92 million, a PE ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $40,440,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,697,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,719,000 after buying an additional 487,746 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 472,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 284,457 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 402,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 241,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,121,000.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

