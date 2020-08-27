BidaskClub Downgrades Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Strong Sell

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

Shares of CERN opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,960 shares of company stock worth $2,143,034 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $9,530,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 143.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 2.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

