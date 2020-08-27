BidaskClub Downgrades ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) to Strong Sell

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. ChipMOS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $887.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.73.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

