BidaskClub Downgrades Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Buy

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $25.21.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 22.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 7.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 58.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 280,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

