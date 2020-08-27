BidaskClub Downgrades Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Hold

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRSP. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.28 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 17,275 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,117,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,211,648.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,015 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

