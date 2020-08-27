BidaskClub Downgrades S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Strong Sell

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STBA. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of STBA opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $821.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,546,000 after purchasing an additional 299,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,222 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

