BidaskClub Downgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Buy

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.49. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.