BidaskClub Downgrades Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Buy

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $186.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

