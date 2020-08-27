BidaskClub Lowers Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Sell

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

