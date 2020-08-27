BidaskClub Upgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to “Strong-Buy”

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

WING stock opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21,282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

