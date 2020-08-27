BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $54.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJ. Nomura raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

BJ opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,923 shares of company stock worth $16,232,925. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

