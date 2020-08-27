BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BWAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of BWAY opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $82.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.85.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth about $2,734,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

