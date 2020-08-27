Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRDCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $15.58 on Monday. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

