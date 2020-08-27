Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCO. Standpoint Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 938.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12,140.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2,650.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

