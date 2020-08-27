Brokers Set Expectations for Hamilton Thorne Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on Hamilton Thorne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$1.80 target price on Hamilton Thorne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

CVE:HTL opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

