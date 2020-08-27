Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.71) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.05).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,501 ($32.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,292.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,941.49. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,497 ($32.63). The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Bunzl will post 12902.0921054 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Peter Ventress bought 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

