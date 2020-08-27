Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

WHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.47.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.