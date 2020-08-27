Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CAMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

CAMT opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Camtek by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Camtek by 6.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Camtek by 16.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

