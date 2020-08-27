Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Raised to $25.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. Canfor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.