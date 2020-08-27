Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.03. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

