Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBIO. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.