Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of CHWY opened at $58.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -85.70 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $59.42.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,467,614.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,200.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,245,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,056.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,354,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,074,042. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

