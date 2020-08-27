CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CIM. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.88. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 35.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 393.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 29.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the second quarter valued at $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

