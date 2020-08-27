China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE CGA opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.23% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

