CIBC Increases Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target to C$58.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norbord from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

OSB stock opened at C$47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.52. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$13.01 and a twelve month high of C$47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.29.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

