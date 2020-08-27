Citigroup Lowers OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) to Neutral

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

About OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

